Mary E. “Sis “Farley, 93, of 108 Commerce Street, Lock Haven passed away June 14, 2021 at home. She was born in Lock Haven on November 7, 1927 to the late Charles Donell and Julia Bailey Wharton.

Mary had attended Lock Haven Catholic School until the tenth grade and was a 1945 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She had worked at the Lock Haven Gas Company and Piper Aircraft.

She was a library assistant at Salona Elementary School and a teacher’s aide at Robb Elementary, both in Keystone Central School District, from where she retired in 1991. As a young woman, she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She had also been a member of the Catholic Daughters and was very involved with her church, Immaculate Conception in Lock Haven. She enjoyed volunteering there as an ecumenical minister and working at the Lenten Fish Fry. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society, especially enjoying the selling of daffodils at the Lock Haven post office during Daffodil Days.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and walking. In her middle years she could often be seen walking with her girlfriends along the sidewalks and alleyways of Lock Haven.

Survivors include five sons: Robert E. (Mary K.) Farley, Jr., Michael R. “Bolt” (Sandy) Farley, John L. “Buff” (Bobbie Jo) Farley, and Casey J. Farley, all of Lock Haven; Christopher B. Farley of Marana, AZ and three daughters: Mary Susan Helt of Dunnstown, Julia E. (Jack) Munera of Audubon, PA and Patricia M. (John) Carroll of Lock Haven. She was very proud to be “Grandma” to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Farley, on April 11, 1985. She continued to privately celebrate their anniversary yearly, with their latest anniversary being 65 years. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Leo, Jack and Donell Wharton. She had a daughter-in-law, Pamela Farley and a son-in-law, Frank Helt, who preceded her in death as well.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:30 am in the Holy Spirit Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 310 West Water Street, Lock Haven, PA. Celebrant will be Deacon Chip Young. Family and friends will be received Thursday in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven from 9:30 until 11:15 am. Interment will take place in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mary’s name to your favorite charity.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home facebook page.



