Unityville -- Mary E. Phillips, 79, of Unityville died Sunday, March 14, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Born February 6, 1942 in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Leroy G. and the late Dorothy A. (Leighow) Bowersox. Her husband of 59 years, Dale H. Phillips, preceded her in death on April 23, 2019.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, traveling, and above all, spending time with her family. She was also a very patriotic woman who loved God and lending a hand to those in need. Mary attended Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church and Lairdsville Faith Church, and was a former member of the American Legion Post 601 Ladies Auxiliary. In 2007 Mary retired from Textron Lycoming, Williamsport, where she worked for many years.

Surviving are four daughters, Mary (Michael) Emmons of Brownsburg, Ind., Sue (Scott) Moon of Danville, Holly (Barry) Heister of Reinholds, and Jean (James) Englert of Montoursville; two sons, Alan Phillips and Perry Phillips, both of Unityville; two sisters, Polly L. (Rusty) Little and Edith D. Bowersox, both of Muncy Valley; a brother, David L. (Cathy) Bowersox of Dewart; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth R. Bowersox.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lairdsville Faith Church, c/o Pastor Max Walters, 48 S. Fourth St., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

