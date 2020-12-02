Muncy -- Mary E. "Molly" Smith, 90, of Muncy, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center of Montoursville.

Born December 27, 1929 in Shamokin, she is the daughter of the late Edward E. and Mary E. (Purcell) Sodrick. Molly married Harry J. Smith on June 12, 1956, and they shared 64 years of marriage.

She graduated in 1948 from Coal Township High School. Molly loved to travel with her husband to Canada. Their trips would include fishing and occasionally gambling. She enjoyed her cats as well as baking and cooking for her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Harry J. Smith, are a daughter, Gail E. (William) Kocher of Hughesville; a son, James E. (Lisanne) Smith of Granby, Colo.; and a sister, Gail E. Schrader of Sunbury. She also has four grandchildren, Sara Caster of Muncy, Ashley Mroczka of Mahanoy City; Sawyer Smith of Granby, Colo., and Sierra Smith of Granby, Colo.; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Mroczka, Hunter Mroczka, Kaden Caster, Kameron Caster, and Karson Caster.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Sara E. Sodrick.

Due to COVID-19 virus the service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Mary's memory, contributions can be sent to SPCA 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.