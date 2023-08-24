Williamsport, Pa. — Mary E. (Molly) McFadden, 85, passed away on June 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Eleanor (McGee) McFadden.

She belonged to the former Annunciation Parish and attended St. Joseph ‘s School until moving to Reading, Pa. where she graduated from high school in 1955. She was a graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College, now Kutztown University, as well as UCLA. She was a teacher in Marina Del Rey Middle School, and retired after more than 30 years of teaching there. Molly traveled the world from Mongolia to Antarctica, and many countries in-between. She was an avid Notre Dame fan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Reverend Charles McFadden, OSB, Thomas, and Dr. Ann McFadden. She is survived by first cousins Kathleen Dolan Fry, Joan McFadden Stabley, of Williamsport, Camilla Vanucci Zayac of Scranton, and Margaret McGee Harvey of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport, PA. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

