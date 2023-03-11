Williamsport, Pa. — Mary E. Erdman, 65, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her home. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Douglas A. Erdman.

Born August 18, 1957 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Edward A. Brennan of Williamsport and the late Evelyn E. (Robbins) Brennan.

Mary was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School. She received an associate's degree and Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology and later graduated from Walden University with her master's degree in nursing. Mary retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology after 10 years as an instructor for the nursing program.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved going to the movies and lunch with her daughter for a girl’s day out and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and going on sightseeing adventures.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father, are her four children Chris Erdman (Leslie) of Williamsport, Daniel Erdman (Kathryn) of Worthington, Mass., Shawn Erdman (Astrid) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Erin Erdman of Williamsport; six grandchildren Eden, Maximus, Maya, Jason, Cassandra, and Ella; two brothers Joseph Brennan (Cindy) of Dover and Matthew Brennan of Williamsport; and two sisters Deborah Heaster (Doug) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kathleen Witham of Dover.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. There will be a viewing Thursday evening from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Gatehouse, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Mary’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

