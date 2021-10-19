Williamsport -- Mary E. Durkee, 91, of Williamsport passed away late Thursday evening at the Williamsport Home.

She was born in Williamsport March 19, 1930, a daughter of William M. and Mary E. Houser Durkee. She was a Williamsport High School graduate. She was employed early in life at the former W. T. Grant Co. and later with the Williamsport Box Co. She retired in 1995 from Librikup Co.

Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamsport. She and her sister Betty Shaffer were very close and they enjoyed traveling before Betty’s passing in 2016.

Mary’s surviving relatives are three nephews and one niece. Her parents and nine siblings predeceased her.

Mary’s Life Tribute Service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. from the Maneval-Allen-Redmond Funeral Home 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, Pa., with her Pastor Richard D. Waters officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Montoursville Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the First United Methodist Church 604 Market St., Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

