Watsontown -- Mary E. Bogart, 100, of Watsontown passed away peacefully with her family by her side on the afternoon of Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home.

Born February 20, 1921 in Montandon, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Edna (Topper) Pfleegor. She was married to Franklin Bogart for 48 years until his passing on December 11, 1993.

​Mary was a 1939 graduate of Milton High School and a member of the Watsontown Alliance Church.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, Mary enjoyed all the times she spent with her family.

Surviving are five children: Cynthia Farley and her husband Max, of Elimsport, Gregory Bogart and his wife Kathy, of Womelsdorf, Susan Follmer and her husband Mark, Debra Follmer and her husband Michael, all of Milton, and Gerry Bogart, of Watsontown; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one brother: LaRue “Pete” Pfleegor, of New Columbia.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, were her brothers: Charles, William, Randall, Joseph, and Bruce Pfleegor; and sisters: Helena Rager, Gertrude Pfleegor, Alverna Krehel, and Eileen Kurtz.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, July 10 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Mary’s memory be made to WPGM Radio, PO Box 236, Danville, Pa 17821.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



