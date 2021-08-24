Williamsport -- Mary (Dirig) Willis, 91, formerly of Brookville, died at her daughter’s home in Williamsport surrounded by her family.

She was born May 5, 1930, to Benjamin and Mary Catherine (Peake) Dirig in French Woods, New York. Mary married Edwin Willis in 1953 and moved to Brookville in 1957 where they lived together until Edwin’s passing in 2017. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Mary moved to Loyalsock Township in May of 2020.

Mary is survived by her children Virginia (Richard) Eaton of Williamsport, Stephanie (John Charles) Wolverton, with whom she lived, Claudia (Andrew) Briggs Sr. of Harrisburg, Michael (Rose) Willis of Mechanicsburg, and Laura (Michael) Bivona of Lanoka Harbor, N.J., grandchildren Katrina (William) Fredo, Emily (Jeffrey) Nichols, Alissa Eaton, Benjamin (Cindy) Wolverton, Andrew Briggs Jr., Eric Briggs, Alexandra (Russell) Blankinship, Lauren (Brian) Hokamp, Edwin (Caroline) Willis and Lucas, Joseph and Mitchell Bivona, six great grandchildren and sisters in law Barbara Dirig and Julianne Willis.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by two sisters, Catherine Barron and Sr. Helen Dirig, and brothers Henry Dirig, Joseph Dirig, Francis Dirig, Benjamin (Rev. Edwin) Dirig and Quintin Dirig.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Bill Corcoran at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Williamsport on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be on Saturday, August 28 in French Woods, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Immaculate Conception Church 229 Graham Avenue, Brookville, PA 15825 or the Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library, 223 Valley Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Willis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



