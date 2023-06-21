Lock Haven, Pa. — Mary Catherine Love, 90, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born November 22, 1932 in Flemington, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Helen Page Moyer.

On April 1, 1953, she married her love, Leo “Paul” Love. Together they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.

Mary was a talented seamstress and used her abilities to help many others with their sewing needs. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Mary was an avid follower and sponsor of the Special Olympics.

She devoted her life to raising and caring for her family.

Surviving are her children: Paula Cashner of Lock Haven, Gregory (Pamela) Love of Avis, and Tara (Dave) Love-Barzona of Lock Haven; a daughter-in-law, Ronna Love of Lock Haven; a brother, William (Sharon) Moyer; her grandchildren: George Cashner, Adam (Charity) Cashner, Nicole (Kendell) Smith, Amy (Dave) Wagner, Amanda (Rick) Cendana, Aaron (Naomi) Lovie, Amber (Greg) Shepard, Caleb Huff-Love, and Karis Huff-Love; and 10 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Love.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Private interment will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Special Olympics or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.

