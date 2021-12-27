Muncy -- On December 25, 2021, the angels went to Heritage Springs Memory Care Facility and took Mary up to Heaven to be with her Mom, Dad and Baby Sister.

Born February 5, 1941 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Lillian A. (Miller) Wolfe. She is survived by her husband, who she has been holding hands with for 63 years, John R. Clees, Jr.

Mary was a 1959 graduate of Muncy High School.

She loved life to the fullest. Mary enjoyed getting up early in the mornings and going off to work every day for 27 years in the office at Sears. She liked being around people.

Her greatest joys and good times were being with her family first and foremost and then camping, hiking, fishing, yard sales, flea marketing, 1000 piece puzzles, listening to 50s and 60s music, road tripping (traveled through and visited sites in 45 of our 50 states all on back roads and took weekly rides discovering every back road in Pennsylvania), and dancing. While riding around listening to her music, if one of her favorite songs would come on, the car would be pulled into the nearest parking lot (store, fast food, handy market, school, mall, etc.), open the car doors, turn up the music and get out and dance.

Mary is going to be greatly missed by family and friends; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will not be put to sleep by Mam Mam Mary rocking them and singing “You are My Sunshine.”

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Crystle L. (William) Troxell and Deborah (Kent) Myers; a brother, John D. Jr. (Sue) Wolfe; six grandchildren, Ashley Troxell, Chad Troxell, Brittani (Kevin) Galyean, Kayla (Mike) Abadsantos, Brandon Myers and Brianne (Tim) Culp; and four great-grandchildren, Jadynn, Lillian, Catherine and Benjamin.

One last time; “We love you to the moon and back and all around the world – Love you most.”

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name may be made to Heritage Springs Memory Care Center, 878 Old Cement Rd., Montoursville, PA 17754, so that others can receive the excellent care that was given to Mary.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com



