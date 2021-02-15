Loyalsock -- Mary C. Piccolo, 93, of Loyalsock Twp. passed away peacefully at Valley View Nursing Center on February 9, 2021.

Mary was born in Williamsport on January 6, 1928, a daughter of Vincenzo “James” and Rose A. (Sabatella) Silvagni.

She was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church and was a devoted wife and homemaker.

She followed her husband, Frank Piccolo Jr, a career U.S. Navy Veteran, around the country as he advanced his career. They eventually settled in California before returning to Williamsport in 1992. Frank died on March 2, 2008.

Surviving are two sisters, Nancy Burkhart of Montoursville, Beverly Bowers of Fla. and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, her brothers, John, Frank, Anthony and Angelo Silvagni all preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd. with her pastor, Rev. John J. Chmil officiating.

Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to; Valley View Nursing Center Memorial Garden.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share condolences.