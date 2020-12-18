Montoursville -- Mary C. McGee, 93, formerly of Williamsport and Cypress Street, Montoursville, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Mary was born October 25, 1927 in Williamsport, the daughter of John A. and Elizabeth Hochreiter Haefner. She was the wife of the late Hugh E. McGee, Jr.; they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Montoursville, where she did volunteer work for many years.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always hosting and cooking meals for her family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert, William and Louis Haefner.

Surviving are her brother, John F. Haefner of South Williamsport; her four sons, Hugh Edward (DeeAnn) of Linden, John (Kim) of Muncy, James (Patricia), of Montoursville, and Paul (Wendy), of Alpine, N.Y.; three daughters, Mary Fox (Daniel), of Lumberton, N.J., Rose Hoff (Matthew) of Laporte, and Barbara Hughes (Thomas) of Derwood, Md.; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Montoursville, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be made in memory of Mary to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 800 Mulberry St., Montoursville, PA 17754, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL, 60693.

