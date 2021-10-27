Williamsport -- Mary C. “Cathy” Gatti, 66, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Born February 13, 1955 in Baldwyn, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Mabry) Rodgers.

Cathy was a faithful Christian who loved God, going to church, studying the Bible, Christian music and witnessing. She loved her husband, decorating her home, cooking, reading, puzzles, and hallmark movies.

For the past several years, Cathy lived in Pennsylvania with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shirley and Louis Gatti.

She is also survived by her son, Justin Bayless (Lauren) of Mississippi, three grandchildren and a cousin Ellen Kennedy (Danny) of Mississippi.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Rodney D. Gatti.

A memorial service to honor Cathy’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

