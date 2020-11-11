Loyalsock -- Mary Butters of Loyalsock Township passed away on November 5, 2020 at The Gatehouse.

Mary was born in Williamsport on January 2, 1933, a daughter of Thomas and Leona (Watts) DelJanovan.

Mary was a member of St. Boniface Church. She retired from Litton's Electronic Devices Division as a supervisor after 43 years. She had a degree in electrical engineering. Mary was an American Business Associate from 1969 until 1995, serving as president twice, vice president and secretary many times. She attended regional conferences every year, served on all chapter committees, hosted many teas, Women of the Year, Inner Circle Women of the Year, Women of the Decade and many other awards.

Mary and her husband traveled all over the world. They would enjoy spending weekends at the family cabin. Family and friends would stop by, sit around the fire, tell stories of old times, play cards and eat.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Robert, a resident at The Meadows; brother, Joe (Barb) of Cogan Station; sisters, Dorothy Housel of Cogan Station, Patricia (Clarence) Moon of Loyalsock Township, and Wilhelmenia (Floyd) Webster of Trout Run; godson, Larry Moon; goddaughter, Theresa Hochfield; sister-in-law, Linda DelJanovan; many special nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Sandy) Butters, Donnie (Sue) Butters, and Paul Butters.

In addition to her parents, brothers, Thomas (Mary Ann), Matthew (Doris), George, Edward, Gordon and Jack; sister-in-law, Connie (Lenny) DelJanovan; and brother-in-law, Harlie Housel all preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Foundation, for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

www.crousefuneralhome.com