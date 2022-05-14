Williamsport -- Mary Ann Williams, 85, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10 at the Embassy of Loyalsock with her loving husband by her side.

Mary Ann was born on August 23, 1936 in Corning, N.Y. to Homer M. and Isabel J. (Teed) Rood. She graduated from Liberty High School and went on to complete a secretarial program at Williamsport Technical Institute. Mary Ann worked for Sylvania for five years, and later worked for SEDA COG for 24 years, where she eventually retired in 2001 as a Senior Program Assistant. Mary Ann was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church where she was an active member of their Women’s Organization. She was also a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, active with Grange Associations, a well-known baker of Welsh cakes and an avid crafter.

Surviving Mary Ann is her husband of 61 years, Glenn Williams of Williamsport; her son, Marc Williams (Amy) of Lopez; brother, Leigh Rood (Amy) of Nauvoo; and grandsons, Jaron and Jacob. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother, Howard Rood.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mary Ann will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St, Williamsport with Rev. Kyle Murphy officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s name may be made to the Thomas T. Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport, PA, 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Mary Ann’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

