Williamsport -- Mary Ann Snyder Fry, 99, of Williamsport went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born September 30, 1922 in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Tony and Anna (Costello) Sushereba.

Mary Ann was a 1940 graduate of Brookville High School and went on to earn a two-year secretarial business degree. She was employed by GTE Sylvania for 30 years, where she advanced from typist to executive secretary. Mary Ann was a founding member of Community Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, deaconess, choir member and church secretary for many years. She was part of the Christian Women’s Group and was also proud to be part of the Sylvania Quarter Century Club. Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, and being dressed up for any stylish occasion.

Surviving are two daughters, Lori Ann Snyder of Littleton, Colorado and Doree May Jacobs of Upper Darby; three grandchildren, Donald Jacobs, Nathaniel Jacobs, and Tabitha Fisher; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Alice, Barbara, and Don.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Donald L. Snyder in 1978; her second husband, Wayne L. Fry on September 5, 2021; and nine siblings.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary Ann will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87 Highway Montoursville. Burial will be private in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s name to Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87 Highway Montoursville, PA 17754 and/or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

