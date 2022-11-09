Danville — Mary Ann Ott, 80, of rural Danville passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022 with her family by her side at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born February 22, 1942 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late William H., Jr. and Mary L. (Corson) Lorimer. On May 27, 1961, she married Ronald L. Ott, Sr. and they have celebrated 61 years of marriage.

She was a 1960 graduate of Muncy High School where she was a majorette, a class officer, and a member of the gymnastics team. She was employed in the offices of the former Andritz Sprout-Bauer of Muncy for 46 years until retiring in 2017.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pennsdale, the Muncy Business Women's Club, and a member and field director of NCHA of Lycoming County and of former camping clubs. She was proud to have hiked Mount Katahdin at the end of the Appalachian Trail in Maine twice in her lifetime, but most precious to her were times spent with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Surviving besides her husband are a son and daughter: Ronald L. Ott, Jr. and his husband Rick Andrews of Montgomery and Lori O. Hoover and her husband Brett of Muncy; two grandchildren: Joshua Burleigh and his wife Tish of Shippensburg and Jessie Delany and her husband Greg of Muncy; five great-grandchildren: Nick and Jack Delany and Laura, Jennifer, and Lilly Burleigh; a brother, Tommy Lorimer of Huntersville; and three sisters: Ruthie Lorimer in Arizona, Linda Myers of Hughesville, and Patti Larsen of Montoursville.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother: William Lorimer, III and two sisters: Peggy Winters and Gracie Lyons.

In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

