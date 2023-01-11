Williamsport, Pa. — Mary Ann “Mimi” Delaney, 70, most recently a resident of Roseview Center, died on January 9, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna.

She was born on September 19, 1952, a daughter to the late Dr. William E. Delaney and Ann Greico Delaney.

Mimi had many friends and cousins in the Williamsport area. Mimi especially enjoyed the friendships, the staff, and the work she performed at The Williamsport Clubhouse.

She is survived by her aunt, Sally Greico of Williamsport, and many cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Edwin St., Williamsport. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

