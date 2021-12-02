Watsontown -- Mary Ann "Mim" Bryan, 92, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, Watsontown, and Elimsport, passed away peacefully Monday, November 29, 2021 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.

Born August 28, 1929 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Mary M. (Fry) Horn. She was married to Charles D. Bryan for 51 years until his death in 2001.

A 1948 graduate of Watsontown High School, she was a homemaker all her married life.

She was a long-standing United Methodist and an active volunteer with children ministries. She also shared her ministry through cards, having sent over 200 cards per holiday to friends and family. She was a Democratic Chairwoman for many years.

She enjoyed flower arranging, gardening, reading, and puzzles. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and was always devoted and attentive to her family.

Surviving is a son, William L. Bryan and his wife Charlotte of Watsontown; three daughters: Lissa L. Bryan-Smith and her husband Richard Smith of Wilkes-Barre; Christa L. McCormick of Elimsport; and Jessica L. Olenginski and her husband Thomas of Lewisburg; five grandchildren: Kyle and Kurtis Bryan, Anne Jacobs, and Gregory and Lukasz Olenginski; four great-grandchildren: Charles, Michael, and Chole Bryan and Piper Jacobs; and a sister, Carol L. Thomas of King George, Virginia.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law: David McCormick; an infant great-grandchild: William Bryan; and one sister: JoAnn Lose.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Mooresburg United Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Riverwoods and Evangelical Hospice for their excellent care of their mother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com



