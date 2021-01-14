Lamar -- Mary Alice Lamey, 82, of Lamar went home to her mother and father on the evening of Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the UPMC Medical Center, Lock Haven.

Mary was born in Lock Haven on November 4, 1938 to Reuben and Grace Brungard Matter.

Mary and William Richard Lamey were united in marriage on December 6, 1957. She celebrating over 62 years of marriage to her husband “Dick” who preceded her in death on October 13, 2020.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sweet daughter Sandra Lamey Weaver who passed away on January 23, 2020.

The sweet innocence of her heart and her capacity to love and care for others will place her well with the angels in heaven, while here she is survived by her two sons; Richard E. and his son Kyle Jacob and David S. and his sweet daughter Chloe Lamey.

As a daughter to Reuben and Grace Matter, she also spent her early life in Sugar Valley, educated and loved running the fields of Rosecrans near Loganton. It was there she grew along with a family of eight brothers and sisters, all surviving. Both younger and older her sisters include Mrs. Evelyn Garbrick, of Lamar, Mrs. Dorothy Fisher, of Mill Hall, Laura Boyd, of Boyertown, and Mrs. Barbara Zimmerman, of Howard. Also surviving are four brothers; John and Kenneth Matter of Mill Hall, and Charles and Robert Matter of Loganton.

