Muncy Valley -- Mary A. Myers Eberlin, 88, of Muncy Valley passed away at home on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Born August 30, 1932 to Stanley and Tressie Myers in her childhood home, she has been a lifelong resident of Muncy Valley.

She leaves behind her loving husband Robert Eberlin with whom she recently celebrated 70 years of marriage on April, 2, 2019. Also surviving are a daughter Jean E Duck of Salem, Ohio; a brother, Chester “Chet” (Irene) Myers of Muncy Valley; a sister, Kathy (Tom) Robbins of Muncy Valley; a grandson, Jason Duck of Salem, Ohio; two granddaughters, Heather (Brian) Waselich of McDonald, Ohio, and Jenna (Jose) Rovira of Ocala, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Tressie Myers; and two brothers, Edgar and L. Dale Myers and his wife Kate.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many whom she enjoyed spending time with. She was a member of the Hemlock United Methodist Church on North Mountain. She was a charter member of the Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company, which was organized in 1952 and the Ladies Auxiliary, which was organized in 1954. She retired from Schnadig Corp., Montoursville.

Mary was a talented upholsterer who enjoyed crocheting, cards, puzzles, and watching her flowers and birds. She always made sure everyone around her felt welcomed and was well fed. She was loved by many.

She will be dearly missed by all her family, both near and far. She enjoyed sharing stories of family growing up and her nieces and nephews and their families. She also enjoyed showing off pictures of all her loved ones.

“When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, at Valley United Methodist Church, 1874 Route 220 Hwy., Muncy Valley, with Pastor John Neiswender officiating. Burial will be following in Franklin "Stone Heap" Cemetery, Unityville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Muncy Valley Area Vol. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Dawn Myers, 90 Highrock Rd., Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.