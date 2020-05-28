Muncy -- Marvine L. Alpine, 99, of Muncy died Monday, May 25, 2020 at the UPMC Susquehanna Skilled Nursing Unit in Muncy.

Born February 9, 1921 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Irene (Hall) Hulsizer. She and her first husband, William Newton, celebrated 37 years of marriage before his death.

Marvine was a 1939 graduate of Montgomery High School. She resided in Las Vegas for 23 years before moving back to the area. She was a former member of Community Lutheran Church, Las Vegas. Marvine retired from Construction Specialties.

She enjoyed sewing, especially making dolls.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Young, Hughesville; a brother, William Hulsizer, of Las Vegas; a sister, Maxine Gallagher, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, William Myers II, Robin Hawkins, Matthew Liddic and Amy Hill; and eight grandchildren, Justin and Jared Hawkins, Jeremy, Grace, Breanna and Kelsey Liddic and Kaitlyn and Marissa Hill.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by her second husband, Frank Alpine; a son, Dennis Newton; a brother, Edgar Hulsizer; and two sisters, Ernestine LaForme and Lois Lovelace.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be shared at the Grenoble Funeral Home website, www.GrenobleFuneralHome.com.