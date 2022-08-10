Danville — Marvin A. Funk, 92, of rural Danville was called into eternal life peacefully with family members at his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Derry Twp., Montour County, he was the son of the late Frank and Ivy (Hartman) Funk, and lived his entire life in the home where he was born. On October 8, 1949, he married the former Leona R. Anderson and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until her death October 5, 2006.

A farmer all his life, he was a contractor and had also worked at TRW, Merck Pharmaceuticals, and Textron, all of Danville.

Marvin loved farming and often picked wildflower bouquets for his bride when working the land. He was the first student from Danville High School to be inducted into the National FFA at a ceremony during the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. He was also a skilled carpenter and many properties throughout the area have benefitted from his hammer. He was a hard worker, and instilled that same work ethic in his family by always asking the question "Did you give them a good day?"

After being introduced to the Maine seacoast by his beloved sister, Alberta, Marvin returned to Maine many times through the years, most recently with his five daughters and four generations of family members. He enjoyed chocolate chip cookies (well, any baked goods) and was always eager to provide "quality control taste testing." He also enjoyed picnics with family and friends.

He was a life-time member of Washingtonville Lutheran Church where he had served on church council and taught youth Sunday school.

Surviving are his five daughters: Doris Cavallini and husband Al of Bloomsburg; Ruth White and husband James of Danville; Lois Lizewskie and husband Mark of Harrisburg; Millie Funk of Danville; and Barbara Bzdak and husband Patrick of Phoenix, Arizona; seven grandchildren: Alex (Heather) Cavallini, Christopher (Kristina) Cavallini, Astin (Tabitha) White, Jonathan White, Tyler (Caylie) White, Ashley (Carson Henry) Funk, and Bryce Bzdak; and ten great-grandchildren: Isabella, Charlotte, Emma, and Luca Cavallini; Dameon, Bella, and Bryanna White; Harley Beagle-White; and Emerson and Mason Funk Henry.

Preceding him in death besides his loving wife of 56 years, Leona (Anderson) Funk, are his siblings: Thelma Funk, Pauline Shultz, Myron Funk, Hazel Shultz, Bertha (Lucille) Reichenbach, and Grace (Alberta) Crawford; and a special friend Jean Kelley.

Marvin will be missed by his adoring family.

A memorial service will be scheduled by his family at a later date and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either Washingtonville Lutheran Church, PO Box 181, Washingtonville PA 17884 or the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Assoc., C/O Amy Zimmerman, 422 Surrey Lane, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. This community hall in Washingtonville houses the library where Marvin's love of reading began.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.