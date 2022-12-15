Turbotville, Pa. — Marvene M. Crawford, 74, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 23, 1948 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Phyllis (Remsnyder) Krause. On September 29, 1984, she married Walter E. Crawford and they have celebrated 38 years of marriage.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hughesville High School and had been employed at the former GTE Sylvania plant and at Weis Markets, Muncy. Marvene was an avid New York Yankees fan.

She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, where she was currently serving on the church council. She enjoyed cross-stitching, flower gardening, and crossword puzzles on the internet. She was a devoted and loving mother and wife and loved family gatherings.

Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Mary C. Poploskie and her husband Andrew of Hughesville; a brother, Joseph Krause of Hughesville; three sisters: Jacqueline L. Stutzman and her husband Stanley, Sr., of Williamsport; Jean L. Byrne and her husband Andrew of Ralston; and Joan L. Hilkert and her husband Gary of Pennsdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother, Stephen A. Krause.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

