Williamsport, Pa. — Martina Barbara Mangiardi Geiger passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Born August 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Paolino and Splendora Mangiardi.

Martina was educated in Williamsport, Pa. public schools, furthering her education at Baltimore City Hospitals; Philadelphia General Hospital; University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia; and Pennsylvania State University Extension.

Mrs. Geiger was a respected registered nurse, working at Geisinger Medical Center until 1960, and then at Divine Providence Hospital as an L&D nurse and, later, as house supervisor. She was an avid reader and loved to travel.

She is survived by her children, Gerald J. (Mary Lynne) Geiger II, Macungie, and Judith A. (Bill) Fink, Williamsport; grandchildren Benjamin Fink of Williamsport, Mitchell (Elizabeth) Fink of Williamsport, Alexandra (Brian) Bonnes of Broomall, Blair (Angie) Geiger of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Curtis Geiger of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren Wren Fink, Mitchell Fink, Jr., and Charlotte Bonnes; a sister, Anne (Nick) Cioffi; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Martina is predeceased by brothers Dominick DiBernardo, Robert DiBernardo, and Paul Mangiardi.

Crouse Funeral Home is handling arrangements. At Martina’s request there will be no visitation.

A Family Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023 at Wildwood Chapel, 91 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701 with the Rev. John J. Chmil officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Martina’s name to the Martina Mangiardi Geiger Nursing or Applied Science Award at Williamsport Area High School. The family will provide the flowers.

“It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” Deut. 31:8

To plant a tree in memory of Martina Geiger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

