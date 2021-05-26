Muncy -- Martin G. Williams, 83, of Muncy died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Born March 31, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Elbert and Dorothy (Hakes) Williams.

Martin attended Muncy High School and served honorably in the United States Army. He later retired as a machinist from the former Avco, now Lycoming Engines, Williamsport.

Martin was a member of Clarkstown United Methodist Church.

He was a member and past Master of the Muncy Lodge #299, F&AM, earning Mason of the Year in 2013. Martin was also a member of the Williamsport Consistory, the Odd Fellows Brady Lodge #116, Muncy, where he was a past Noble Grand, and the Warrior Run Royal Arch Chapter #246, serving as a past High Priest.

Martin enjoyed taking walks, going on cruises, and playing bocce ball. He loved watching high school and college sports, especially attending his beloved Muncy High School sporting events.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Marty R. and Joylene Braim, of Montgomery; one brother, Elbert Williams, of Williamsport; one sister, Peg Hinaman, of Jersey Shore; two grandchildren, Crystal O’Clair and Karen Walburn; three great-grandchildren, Liz, Alyce and Dakota; and his companion, Donna J. Barto, of Muncy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Robert E. “Bob” Williams Jr.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a Masonic and Odd Fellows Service, followed by a Memorial Service, will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Richard DeMarte officiating.

Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.