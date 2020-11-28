Loyalsock -- Martin G. Gira, 98, of Loyalsock Township passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Martin was born May 29, 1922 in Osceola Mills, a son of Joseph and Berth (Hollis) Gira.

He moved to the Williamsport area when he was younger and in 1943 was inducted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served with the 385th Medical Detachment as a surgical technician in the European, African and Middle Eastern theaters of operation until he was honorably discharged in December of 1945.

He was employed at Weis Markets for 28 years, retiring in 1985 as the manager of the meat department. He was also a faithful member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. In his later years he enjoyed reading his bible each day, as well as his vast collection of Billy Graham books, while his cat, Precious, sat nearby.

He and his wife, the former Grace Beck Nierle, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2020. In addition, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah Porchia, a son, Martin Gira; stepchildren, James and Joanna Nierle; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, the former Olga Leberto; sisters, Virginia Bower and Anna Maneval; and brothers, John, Joseph and George Gira, all preceded him in death.

Because of the current health crisis, funeral and private burial in Dunnstown Cemetery with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services.