Hughesville -- Martha Viola Smith, 105, of Hughesville passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born January 26, 1917 in Danville, she is the daughter of the late Hiram J. Bird and Ruth E. (Fornwalt) Falls. Martha married Roy L. Smith in 1935 and shared 46 years of marriage.

Martha was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was previously employed as a Cook and was a member of Friends Church Hughesville. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, sitting on the porch feeding the squirrels, and making numerous friends as they walked by her home.

She is survived by two sons; Gary (Sandra) Smith of Lodi, N.Y., Donald (Marcia) Smith of Muncy, two daughters-in-law; Beverly Smith of Hughesville, Genevieve Smith of Boston, Massachusetts, 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her husband Roy L. Smith in 1981; two sons, Carl and Larry Smith; a sister, Mary R. West, and two great granddaughters Sophia Smith and Emma Fogleman.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Moreland Lutheran Cemetery, Muncy, with Rev. Dan Cale officiating.

In Martha's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Friends Church, 137 S. 3rd St., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

