Cogan Station -- Martha R. Stroble, 66, of Cogan Station died peacefully Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is her loving husband, Terry Stroble, who she married September 11, 1999.

Born February 18, 1954 in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Adams) Phillips.

Martha was a graduate of Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School and received a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University.

She had a large heart for elders and children, showing tremendous compassion to those in need. Martha was a social worker at Ashler Manor, Roseview, and Valley View Nursing Home. She retired as a case worker and assessor for the handicapped.

Martha was a former member of Nescopeck United Methodist Church and current member of Lycoming Christian Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Martha loved reading, especially history novels. She was an outdoor enthusiast who loved spending time hunting, fishing, and enjoying the wildlife with her husband.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Mariah Bankes (Bryan) of Nescopeck; a grandson, Dustin Bankes; two sisters, Judith Shoemaker of South Carolina and Mary Jane Baker (Grant) of Windham, Pa.; and her mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Jean Stroble.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Ermish; grandson, Jarrett Bankes; and her brothers, Ben, Thomas “Wesley,” and LeRoy Phillips.

A private visitation will be held at Sanders Mortuary to be mindful of COVID-19 restrictions. A public celebration of Martha’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s name to Lycoming Christian Church c/o Youth, 20 Chapel Hill Road, Linden PA 17744.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

