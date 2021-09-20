Washingtonville -- Martha M. Edkin, 92, of Falls Creek, formerly of Washingtonville, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.

Born December 12, 1928 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late James F. and Bertha L. (Bower) Feigles. On August 5, 1948 she married Ludrick T. “Ludy” Edkin, who preceded her in death June 29, 2003. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Martha was a 1947 graduate of Muncy High School. She worked as a seamstress at the former Weldon Manufacturing, Muncy. Martha spent most of her time raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, Muncy, where she previously assisted in the nursery and sang in the choir.

Martha enjoyed reading, doing word search, baking and making her famous fudge and pumpkin roll. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her dog, Gibbs.

Surviving are four children, Carol A. Lowery, of Euclid, Ohio, Ludrica T. and Mark Miller, of Falls Creek, James D. and Beverly Edkin, of Washingtonville and Robin L. and Steve Newcomer, of Turbotville; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Tina M. Edkin; an infant son, Timothy Edkin; a sister, Esther Ruth Wertman; a daughter-in-law, Kathy J. Edkin; and a grandson, Jason Traver.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Stephen R. Smith, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Edkin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



