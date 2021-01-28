Muncy Valley -- Martha L. Taylor, 86, formerly of Muncy Valley, died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Darway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Forksville.

Born October 28, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Mary E. (Groner) Povish. She married Joseph A. Taylor. Her husband of 20 years, Joseph A. Taylor, preceded her in death on August 20, 1995.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.