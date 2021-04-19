Williamsport -- Martha Jean Haldeman, 71, of Williamsport died at home on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Martha was born in Bellefonte on November 5, 1949, the middle daughter of Walter L. Sr. and Martha (Sverduk) Haldeman.

She was a 1967 graduate of State College Area High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1973 from Penn State University. Martha lived in State College before moving to Arlington, Virginia and then to Williamsport. She was employed at the International Monetary Fund for many years and most recently worked as an animal groomer.

Surviving are her siblings; John Haldeman, David L. Haldeman, Paul Haldeman, Dale Haldeman, George Keith Haldeman and Ruth Anne Haldeman, 19 nieces and nephews, and 21 great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, four siblings, Walter L. Haldeman, Elaine Cabelly, Gary Haldeman and Roy Clair Haldeman preceded her in death.

A memorial service and burial in Centre County Memorial Park will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Martha’s name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

