South Williamsport, Pa. — Martha Jane “Nana” Mosteller, 78, of S. Williamsport, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Gatehouse surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 10, 1945 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late James Kenneth and Sarah Jane (Evans) Mosteller. She had worked for Trimtex, Phoenix, and Weis Markets. She attended Life Tree Church, Jersey Shore, and in her spare time she enjoyed coloring, reading, playing games, and cleaning. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Martha is survived by three sons; William P. Lusk (Beverly Gordon) of Roulette, Matt D. Lusk (Lisa Ann Lusk) of S. Williamsport and Mark T. Lusk (Caroline Lusk) of Nixa, Missouri, two daughters; Tina M. Emick of Williamsport and Laura M. Murray of S. Williamsport, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three sisters; Barb Craig of Oval, Ann Hinston (James) of Williamsport and Helen Hoy of S. Williamsport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son-in-law; Perry Emick, two brothers; Glen and Albert Mosteller and two sisters; Mary Lomicka and Fanny Ohnmeiss.

There will be a memorial service held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Life Tree Church, 500 River Rd., Jersey Shore with Pastor Don Peters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Suite 4, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

