Linden -- Martha J. Miller, 82, of Linden passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Rose View Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard K. Miller on January 12, 2008.

Born June 23, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John Harman and Helen (Waltz) Ludwig (LaVern).

Martha attended Williamsport High School and was a faithful member of Buchanan Baptist Church. She loved doing crafts, especially crocheting.

Surviving are her sons Alan S. Miller (Merly) of San Antonio, Texas and Keith R. Miller of Linden; two grandchildren Steven and Shannon Miller; a great-grandson Matthew Miller; and a sister Hazel L. Gee of Williamsport.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Alvin Harman.

A funeral service to honor the life of Martha will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 15 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to the Buchanan Baptist Church 3240 Grimesville Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

