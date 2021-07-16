Williamsport -- Martha J. "Marty" (Bartel) Gephart, 95, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Dwayne I. Gephart.

Born Feb. 18, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Lois E. (Rooker) Bartel.

Martha was a Williamsport Area High School graduate where she received three varsity letters in ping-pong and a 1948 graduate of Easton Nursing School as an American Red Cross cadet nurse. She was a registered nurse for 17 years at the former Williamsport Hospital where she worked in pediatrics, private duty, and general duty.

Martha was a member of the former Ascension Catholic Church and St. Joseph the Worker Parish and STEP. She was also a former member of the local VFW and Moose Lodge. Martha lived a very full life. She was an avid bingo player and swimmer, she even swam the Susquehanna River. She loved dancing and enjoyed puzzles, reading, and writing poetry. Most of all she was a loving mother of six and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her five children Linda A. Himmelreich of Pittsburgh, Christopher D. Gephart of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jane L. Foulke of Seattle, Washington, Mary K. Mogk (Seth) of San Diego, California, Sandra J. Gephart of Tampa, Florida; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Timothy A. Gephart; grandson James J. Haner; granddaughter Kelly Jo Dowling; two brothers Jack M. and Joseph H. Bartel; and a sister Mary L. Bartel.

A funeral service to honor the life of Martha will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s name to the Salvation Army 457 Market Street Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.




