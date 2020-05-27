McElhattan -- Martha J. Flick, 82, of 315 McElhattan Drive, McElhattan, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Haven Place, Lock Haven.

She was born on December 20, 1937 in Beech Creek to the late Chester and Erma Peters McGhee.

Martha was united in marriage to Donald J. Flick April 8, 1956. He survives at home. She was a graduate of the Bald Eagle Nittany High School and had worked and retired from Woolrich Woolen Mills in the sewing department for 38 years. Martha enjoyed camping, puzzles, country music, picnic outings and traveling to Florida in the winter with friends.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by three daughters; Kathy (Allan) Moriarity of South Avis, Donna (Sam) Probst of Lock Haven, and Audrey (Jon) Flick of Lock Haven. Three brothers; C. Fred McGhee of Dover, Ken (Jennie) McGhee of Mill Hall, and James (Linda) McCloskey of Florida, one sister; June (Robert) Stevens of Maine, one granddaughter; Allison Probst, a grand dog; Teagan O’Donald and a number of nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services for Martha J. Flick will be held in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Riley of the Flemington First Church of Christ. Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Martha’s name to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

