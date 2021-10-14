Muncy -- Martha J. Fenstermacher, 93, of Muncy died Tuesday, October, 12, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born February 25, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Grover L. and Myra M. (Phillips) Secules. On December 24, 1949, she married the late Paul J. Fenstermacher, who died March 17, 2000. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Martha was a 1945 graduate of Muncy high school and later earned her cosmetology degree from the former State Beauty School, Williamsport. She worked at the former Big N Department Store, Williamsport, and later in Commissary at SCI-Muncy.

Martha was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery, for 79 years.

She loved quilting, sometimes entering them in the Lycoming County Fair, once winning 1st place, and donated many to newborn babies in her church and local hospitals. Martha was an excellent seamstress and had a passion for knitting and sewing. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, cooking, baking and canning. Martha’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Peggy Fenstermacher, of Muncy Valley; one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and James Danko, of Muncy; one sister, Shirley Shaner, of Muncy; one sister-in-law, Maxine Secules, of Hughesville; four grandchildren, Nathan, Kristin, Travis and Carrie; and seven great-grandchildren, Reagan, Quinn, Kensie, Harrison, Harper, Gunnar and James.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one sister, Helen Burk; one brother, Lewis Secules; and one brother-in-law, Richard Shaner.

Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Road, Montgomery where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m., with her pastor the Rev. Ted Cockley, officiating.

Interment will be held privately in Muncy Cemetery.

The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired, suggests memorial contributions in Martha’s memory be made to St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Road, Montgomery, PA 17752.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Fenstermacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



