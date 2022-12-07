New Columbia, Pa. — Martha F. Hummel, 72, of New Columbia passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home.

Born January 25, 1950 in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucille (Rosslin) Dupper.

She was a 1968 graduate of Milton High School and a graduate of McCann School of Business. She had been employed at Reed's Dry Cleaning in Milton and at the former Milton Shoe Factory. In her free time, she enjoyed needlework on plastic canvas.

Surviving are three daughters: Michele Hummel, Lesley Hummel, and Kathleen Dreisbach, all of New Columbia; a son, Andy Seibert of Pottsgrove; seven grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Miller in Florida; and a life-long companion, Robert Hummel of Milton.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

