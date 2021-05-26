Muncy Valley -- Martha Ann "Marty" Jordan, 66, of Muncy Valley died Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 8, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Donald W. and Mary Kathryn (Hopkins) Young. She and her husband, George W. Jordan, celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 20, 2021.

Marty was a member of the Valley United Methodist Church, Muncy Valley, and a member of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild. Martha’s loving and caring nature was best shown in her amazing talents in cooking, crocheting, quilting, and many other craft abilities. Her desire to do for others was even more evident in her daily life. Martha was an excellent seamstress and quilter and over the years she quilted many quilts that she donated to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and to her church. She also crocheted hundreds of afghans for unwed mothers and baby blankets for newborns that were leaving the hospital. George’s Aunt Florence taught Martha how to handmake palm crosses and she made them by the dozens for several area churches for their Palm Sunday services. She made equal numbers of Covid masks for first responders. Not only was she talented at these crafts, but she also spent many hours teaching others at nursing homes, assisted care facilities, etc. You could also very often see Martha at local craft shows in the area.

Martha’s grandchildren were truly the love of her life and she spent as much time with them as was humanly possible. She taught her grandchildren how to swim, taught them the beginning lessons of sewing, and taught them as many of her craft talents and life’s lessons as they were interested in learning. As was the case with her grandchildren, Martha’s lifelong calling was to give to others, and to love others, much more than she could have ever received in return.

Many years ago, her husband George and his father John Jordan built a pond on their property. That pond and the picnic area there were Martha’s piece of heaven on earth. She spent countless hours there, sometimes just enjoying the peace and serenity, many times just doing what was necessary to keep the area beautifully maintained, and many more times entertaining family and friends with fellowship and truly fantastic picnics.

Martha touched many lives during her lifetime. With Martha’s passing, heaven has welcomed home one of the true angels from earth.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Jonathan (Denise) Jordan of Unityville, Jeremy Jordan of Muncy Valley, and Jacob (Shelly) Jordan of Muncy Valley; four sisters, Linda (Roger) Gordner of Millville, Victoria Duchman of Linden, Susan (Tom) Brittain of Muncy, and Angela (Philip) Maietta of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three brothers, David W (Lisa) Young of Wyo., Richard E Young of Millville, and Phillip A Young of New Market, Md.; six grandchildren, Katy Reigel, Brooke Jordan, Paige Jordan, Kara Jordan, Mazee Jordan, and Cooper Jordan; and two great-granddaughters, Lyla Pittenger and Tyra Pittenger.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or the charity of your choice.