South Williamsport -- Martha A. Whiteman, 74, of South Williamsport passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born March 11, 1947 in Phoenixville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Lewis R. and Ethel F. (Fryer) Smith.

Martha graduated from Spring-Ford Senior High School in 1965. She worked in Data processing at James Way and then Jersey Shore Hospital for 33 years until retirement. After retirement she enjoyed bartending at the Finish Line and Newberry Hotel.

She was a member of VFW Post #7863 Woman’s Auxiliary, Duboistown, Forty & Eight Voiture, the Polish Club, and the Harmonia Club. Martha enjoyed polka dancing, lottery tickets, and camping, taking many road trips to different states. She loved going to dinner with friends and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is a son, David Smith and his wife Michelle of South Williamsport; a granddaughter, Cassidy Smith (Benjamin Garman); step-granddaughter Allyson Reidy (Chrissy Knorr); and great-granddaughter, Patience Reidy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband William “Bill” Whiteman in 1991.

An interment in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made on Martha’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.