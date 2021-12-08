Montgomery -- Marshall C. Childs, 74, of Montgomery passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Marshall was born October 23, 1947 in Muncy, and is the son of the late Abram H. and the late Elmira Grace (Frantz) Childs. He married Joy E. Smith Proctor on June 21, 2014 and shared 7 years of marriage.

Marshall was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church of Montgomery. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Consistory. Marshall retired in 2003 after 34 years as a math teacher from Warrior Run Middle School.

He was a farmer at heart. He could fix and maintain tractors, cars, mowers and even computers. He was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge with family, friends and students.

Marshall enjoyed family time with all of his kids who lived on the farm. He especially loved his daily time with his grandchildren. As a retired math teacher, he loved checking their homework after school and helping them with their assignments – once a teacher, always a teacher. He loved campfires under starry skies, family summer beach vacations and most of all, the Friday night family happy hours, where everybody gathered for a meal, libations and togetherness. He was a brilliant, loving, and amazing man.

He is survived by his wife, Joy E. (Smith) Proctor; two daughters, Marsha M. Dieffenderfer, Melinda A. (Robert) Irwin; a son, Joshua A. (Jessica) Childs, all of Montgomery; a stepdaughter, Tara N. Proctor of Trout Run; a stepson, Nolan G. Proctor of Cogan Station; six grandchildren, Emily, Abram, Madelyn, Conor, Grace, and Isaac, five step-grandchildren, Mason, Kylee, Pierce, Aiden and Elijah, and by a nephew, Steve M. Rogers of Montgomery.

In addition to his parents, Marshall was predeceased by his sister, Janet Rogers.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Rd. Montgomery, with Rev. James Girven officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marshall Childs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



