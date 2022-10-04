Williamsport — Marsha J. Fairfax, 61, of Williamsport died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born September 1, 1961 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Paul Thomas Orwig, Sr. and Mary L. (Eckroth) Orwig, of Millville.

Marsha was a graduate of the Loyalsock Township High School. She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets and spending time with her great-niece A’mani.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two brothers, Paul Thomas Orwig, of California and Gary Allen Orwig (Andrea) of Loyalsock Twp.; a sister, Brenda M. Poole of Williamsport; two nieces, Destini McQuillan and Erika Poole; two nephews, Ryan Orwig and Ernest Poole II (Leah); five great-nieces, Latisha, A’Shaylah, A’mani, Eliana, and Addison; and three great-nephews, Julien, Hunter, and Jayden.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lou Phillips.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

