Picture Rocks, Pa. — Marlin P. Bitler, 83, of Picture Rocks passed away peacefully Saturday, July 15, 2023.

He was the husband and best friend to Judy Bitler of Picture Rocks, and a loving and dedicated father to Amy Louise Bitler of Picture Rocks and Lee Renata Bitler of New Cumberland.

Also surviving is a brother, Ralph Bitler of Beaver Lake and a sister, Betsy Charles and her husband Les of rural Tivoli.

Marlin was preceded in death by two brothers: Raymond and Rolland Bitler.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11 a.m., Marlin will be laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, privately for family members only.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Bitler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

