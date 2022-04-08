Trout Run -- Marlin D. "Doc" Remick, Sr., 86, of Trout Run passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Bradford County Manor, Troy.

Doc was husband to Delores M. (Livermore) Remick for 65 years, who joined him in Heaven on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Born Oct. 6, 1935 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Oliver B. and Jane (Edwards) Remick.

Doc was employed at Grit Publishing as a maintenance supervisor and later was mailing room supervisor. Following his employment at Grit, Doc was self-employed at his private security company.

Doc was a member of Trout Run United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher. He served as constable for Lycoming County, captain of Trout Run Fire Police, and was chaplain of Trout Run Volunteer Fire Co. and Hepburn Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Doc was a devoted husband, father, and "Poppy." He enjoyed vegetable gardening, rifle hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

Surviving are a son Marlin "Dean" Remick, Jr. (Trish Manousos) of Cogan House; two grandsons Robert D. Remick (Meleah) and Jonathan P. Remick, both of Avon Park, Fla.; three great-grandsons Anthony Hershey, Cody Remick, and Bryson Remick; a sister Connie Winters of Kissimmee, Fla.; a sister-in-law Bea Remick of Trout Run; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Ronald Remick, James Remick, and Keith Gay.

A funeral service to honor the life of Doc will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at Trout Run United Methodist Church 78 Creamery St, Trout Run. Burial will follow in Trout Run Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Trout Run United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marlin’s name to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

