Cogan Station — Mark W. DeWald, 66, of Cogan Station lost a long battle with illness on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Mark was born on June 15, 1956 in Norman, Oklahoma. He was a son of the late Omar E. and Esther (Wheeland) DeWald.

Mark was a kind and soft-spoken man, and he always had time to answer a question or solve a problem; no matter how small. He was also compassionate and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. His life passion was music, and he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Towson State University in Maryland. Mark went on to work as a stage engineer, director, and musician for multiple years. He moved to the Williamsport area to be with family, and it was here that he met, courted, and married his best friend and life partner, Cheryl DeWald. Together, they celebrated 26 wonderful years.

In 2018, Mark retired from his job Construction Specialties as an interior wall protection estimating supervisor.

In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, music composition, carpentry, woodworking, and computer programming. Mark’s family was blessed by his presence in their lives, and he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his son Alex M. DeWald of Phoenix, Arizona; his sister, Linda Edwards (Dee) of Oklahoma, as well as her family and several nieces and nephews.

A private service to honor Mark will be held at the family’s convenience.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s name to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or the Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675-8589.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Mark’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

