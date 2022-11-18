Hughesville, Pa. — Mark Robert Goss, 65, of Hughesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his home.

Born December 22, 1956 in Lewistown, he is the son of the late Raymond N. Goss and the late Isabel G. (Topping) Goss.

Mark served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was a hardworking man who loved to detail his car, go golfing, and watch sports, especially his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed the time he spent hunting with his dad and family. Mark also enjoyed afternoon naps, going to yard sales, and spending time with his four-legged "grand-dogs" Barley and Kimber.

Mark was a collector of golf balls and watches. Throughout the years, his collection grew to over 100 watches.

Mark is survived by a son, Matthew, and wife Jessica Goss of Watsontown, a daughter, Whitney and husband Shane Wayman, of Milton; sister, Karen Byers, of Shippensburg; brother, Mike Goss, of Siglerville; sister, Deb Vogt, of Shippensburg; grandson, Thomas Clemens, and granddaughter, Isabel Goss.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Erwin C. Roux officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

