Williamsport — Mark R. Aungst, 47, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Born May 19, 1975 in Landstuhl, Germany, he was a son of the late Luther R. Aungst and Cheryl (Morehart) Aungst of Lancaster.
Mark was a gas field well service technician in the area. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. A loyal and dedicated man, Mark showed tremendous pride for God and his country. Above all else, Mark loved his daughter and any time they spent together, as she was truly his world.
Mark leaves behind his beloved daughter, Megan A. Aungst (Garrett Gleckl) of Newberry and a granddaughter, Aria on the way; siblings, Ami Packer (Ken) of Williamsport, Luther Aungst III (Laurie) of Elmira, and Heidi Lorson (Bern) of Williamsport; his mother, Cheryl Aungst; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Aungst.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com