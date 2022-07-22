Williamsport — Mark R. Aungst, 47, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Born May 19, 1975 in Landstuhl, Germany, he was a son of the late Luther R. Aungst and Cheryl (Morehart) Aungst of Lancaster.

Mark was a gas field well service technician in the area. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. A loyal and dedicated man, Mark showed tremendous pride for God and his country. Above all else, Mark loved his daughter and any time they spent together, as she was truly his world.

Mark leaves behind his beloved daughter, Megan A. Aungst (Garrett Gleckl) of Newberry and a granddaughter, Aria on the way; siblings, Ami Packer (Ken) of Williamsport, Luther Aungst III (Laurie) of Elmira, and Heidi Lorson (Bern) of Williamsport; his mother, Cheryl Aungst; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Aungst.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Aungst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.