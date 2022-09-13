Lock Haven — Mark P. Kleinle, 70, of Lock Haven died Friday, September 9, 2022 peacefully with his family by his side.

Born on August 6, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Virginia Heimbach and late Leroy Kleinle, Jr. Mark was a 1970 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School. During his time in Teacher Corps, he earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Youngstown State University. In 1988, he earned his Doctorate at Penn State University.

Mark retired from being an educator, finishing his career back in the classroom teaching after many years spent working for the State College Area School District as Director of Special Education. Prior to that, he worked at Keystone Central School District as Director of Special Education. Mark also held positions teaching ESL, Elementary Grade School, Life Skills, and Learning Support as well as college courses and curriculum. He was instrumental in developing the LifeLink apartment program, helping students transition from school to adult life.

Some of Mark’s greatest joys in life were traveling, reading, music, theater, and spending time with his friends and family. His travels led him to 48 of the United States and 44 different countries. When he wasn’t enjoying the theater and concerts, he was often entertaining friends and family: hosting an annual Oscar Party, playing the piano, and enjoying visits and holidays with his loved ones.

Mark shared his love to others by volunteering his time over the years caring for babies at the YMCA and adults in hospice situations. He loved spending time with his cat Maggie, and watching his friend Tootles grow up. Over the last few years, he was overjoyed becoming Papa to Winnie.

On May 31, 1974, he married Cynthia Ritter and shared 48 years of a loving marriage. Mark is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Aaron Kleinle (Emily) of Philadelphia and Seth Kleinle of Lock Haven; his granddaughter, Winona Kleinle; aunt, LaRue Ziminisky of Albrightsville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol.

Mark’s joy of life, sense of humor, and love for others was a part of his every days. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held upstairs at Haywood’s on the Green, Mill Hall on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County SPCA or the American Heart Association through the funeral home.

