Muncy -- Mark I. Rummel, 93, of Muncy died on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born May 9, 1928 in Jackson Twp., Dauphin County, he was a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Corsvitz) Rummel. On November 4, 1962 he married the former Gloria Kauffman, who preceded him in death on May 5, 2011. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Mark worked for many years at Watsontown Brick and the former Glen Gery, Watsontown. He later retired from Keystone Fillers, Muncy.

Mark loved spending time outdoors including hunting and taking his dogs for walks. He also enjoyed mowing grass as well as tinkering on and fixing mowers after retirement.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Lori Rummel, of Muncy; two grandchildren, Brandon Rummel and his fiancé Hayley Breech, of Huntersville and Zachary Rummel, of Muncy; two great-grandchildren, Kip and Bentley; and his sister, Sarah Graff, of Halifax.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Kenneth “Ken” Rummel; and several brothers.

Private burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

