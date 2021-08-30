Cogan Station -- Mark F. Flook, 49, of Cogan Station passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born Aug. 5, 1972 in Williamsport, he was a son of Richard Michael (Crystal) Flook of Williamsport and the late Connie Crawford.

Mark received his GED and graduated with top honors from Technical School. He was part owner of Flook’s Truck and Trailer where he worked as a diesel mechanic.

Mark enjoyed golfing, motorcycle trial rides, skiing and scuba diving.

Surviving in addition to his father and stepmother are his longtime girlfriend, Bonnie L. Frey; brother, Michael W. Flook, of Cogan Station; sister, Mindy S. Flook, of Linden; two stepbrothers, Kenneth R. Pratt, of Williamsport, and Bobby James Simpson, of New York; and stepsister Christina M. Scheirer (Marc), of Mt. Sterling, Ky.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.



